Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

GDX stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 10,576,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,496,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

