Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AIG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 789,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

