Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.62. The company had a trading volume of 158,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.