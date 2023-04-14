Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

A stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.48. The company had a trading volume of 174,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,496. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

