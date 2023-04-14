Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 172 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,388,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 257,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 111,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,041. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RSG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Republic Services Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Featured Articles
