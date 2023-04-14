Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 22,680 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

