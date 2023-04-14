Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $303.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

