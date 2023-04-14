Moonbeam Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $242.98 million and $9.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00062153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 622,539,089 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars.

