Morgan Stanley Boosts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,504,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.