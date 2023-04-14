Morgan Stanley Lowers Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.56.

Covestro stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

