Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

