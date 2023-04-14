MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 55,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

MTB Metals Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

MTB Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.