Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,365,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

