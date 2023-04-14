MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $1.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00667561 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

