Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 144,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 37,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 626,995 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Stories

