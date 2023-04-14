Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 144,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Mustang Bio Stock Performance
Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 37,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.10.
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
