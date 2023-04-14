My DeFi Pet Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $328,268.36 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00026408 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,126 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

