My DeFi Pet Tops 1-Day Volume of $339,531.25 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $339,531.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00026229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,126 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

