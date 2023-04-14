NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.03

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.03 and traded as low as $36.09. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 6,717 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NACCO Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
