NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.03

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.03 and traded as low as $36.09. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 6,717 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NACCO Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.