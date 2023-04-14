Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $123.18 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Nano has a market cap of $123.18 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00317069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00531115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00436716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

