Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Reduced by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $55.20. 493,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

