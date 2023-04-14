Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

