NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 240 ($2.97) in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

NCC stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.89. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.25 and a beta of 0.67.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

