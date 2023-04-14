Neo Hits Market Cap of $894.70 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $894.70 million and $37.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for $12.68 or 0.00041301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

