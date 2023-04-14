NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Up 3.5%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.18. 259,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 607,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRDS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,333 shares of company stock worth $165,588. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.