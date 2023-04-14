Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Neuronetics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIM. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 136,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $405,464.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,068,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,265.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,828 shares of company stock valued at $629,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.