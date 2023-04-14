New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.