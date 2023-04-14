Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.72. 2,709,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,053,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.