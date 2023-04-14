Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEWTZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

