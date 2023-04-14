NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,900 ($85.45).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.59) to GBX 7,500 ($92.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.88) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.30) to GBX 6,500 ($80.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Up 0.3 %

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,500 ($80.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,737.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,015.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.48. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,306 ($53.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,082 ($87.70).

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 3,614.04%.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.57), for a total value of £344,818 ($427,019.20). 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NEXT

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.