NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 205,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 621,911 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NextDecade by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.