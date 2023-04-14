Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 3.8%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTGet Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 72,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,498,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Truist Financial began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nextracker stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Nextracker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

