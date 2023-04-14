Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 3.8%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 72,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,498,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Truist Financial began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nextracker stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of Nextracker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

