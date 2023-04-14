Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Financial Survey

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $160.20 million 0.13 $30.38 million N/A N/A Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.77 $401.10 million $7.55 6.07

Analyst Ratings

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane NXT beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

