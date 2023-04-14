Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.01. Noah shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 22,746 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

