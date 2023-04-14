Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $207.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

