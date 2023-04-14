Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $273.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $206.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.08. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

