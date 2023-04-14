Northcoast Research Upgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $321.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.54.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $289.07 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $289.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.89. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.