Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.42

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 305429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,673,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $125,540,000 after acquiring an additional 207,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.