NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NOV worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in NOV by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 617,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 103,678 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 62,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

