NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NBY stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.73.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

