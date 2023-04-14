NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 984.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA Stock Performance

Shares of NTDTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.14.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA ( OTCMKTS:NTDTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.