NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 984.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
NTT DATA Stock Performance
Shares of NTDTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.14.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
