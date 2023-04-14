Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nucor by 113.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Nucor by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 621,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 267,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

Nucor stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

