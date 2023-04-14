Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 249883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
