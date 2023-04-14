Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.55. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 99,861 shares traded.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 965,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.