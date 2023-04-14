Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.55. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 99,861 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
