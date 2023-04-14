Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.90. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 25,347 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.