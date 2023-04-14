Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $11.90. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 25,347 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

