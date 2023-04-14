NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $653.64 billion, a PE ratio of 152.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

