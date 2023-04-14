Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 38,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,252. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

