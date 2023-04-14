Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.44. 1,063,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

