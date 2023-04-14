Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 941,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

