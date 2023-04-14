Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,823 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 348,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,496. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

