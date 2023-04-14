Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 139,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

